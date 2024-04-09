Quick-acting soldier saves fallen elderly man

(People's Daily App) 16:46, April 09, 2024

When an elderly man fell to the ground, a young man stepped in to perform first aid. The hero was later identified as Wu Jiangtao of the PLA Honor Guard. Thumbs-up to him!

(Zhu Yurou, Di Jingyuan and Chen Xiangru)

