Home>>
Quick-acting soldier saves fallen elderly man
(People's Daily App) 16:46, April 09, 2024
When an elderly man fell to the ground, a young man stepped in to perform first aid. The hero was later identified as Wu Jiangtao of the PLA Honor Guard. Thumbs-up to him!
(Zhu Yurou, Di Jingyuan and Chen Xiangru)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.