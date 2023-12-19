Rescue work underway as 6.2-magnitude earthquake ravages Gansu

08:25, December 19, 2023

The injured are sent to hospital in Jishishan county of Linxia Hui autonomous prefecture in Northwest China's Gansu province, Dec 19, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

Latest: The 6.2-magnitude earthquake with a depth of 10 kilometers occurring in Jishishan county in Gansu province has caused 100 deaths in Gansu and 11 deaths in Qinghai as of Tuesday morning.

Additionally, some basic infrastructure such as water, electricity, transportation and communication have been damaged, according to Xinhua news agency.

A rescue team at the earthquake-stricken area in Jishishan county of Linxia Hui autonomous prefecture in Northwest China's Gansu province, Dec 19, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

A deadly 6.2-magnitude earthquake has claimed at least 86 lives, injuring 96 in Gansu province in northwestern China as of Tuesday morning and full-scale rescue work already underway.

The earthquake occurred in Jishishan County in Gansu province late on Monday. Due to the severity of the disaster, the State Council's command center for earthquake emergency response and the Ministry of Emergency Management have raised the national earthquake emergency response to Level II. The National Committee for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management have also raised the national emergency response for disaster relief to Level III.

After the earthquake, a total of 1,440 firefighters from the national comprehensive firefighting and rescue teams were dispatched to the disaster area for rescue operations.

Additionally, 1,603 firefighters from Gansu province and neighboring provinces have been assembled and are on standby, ready to provide cross-regional reinforcements at any time.

