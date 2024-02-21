Home>>
Firefighters rescue boy hanging from rooftop
(People's Daily App) 16:22, February 21, 2024
Firefighters in Huaihua, Central China's Hunan Province, recently saved a young boy from a precarious situation. The boy was found hanging from the edge of a rooftop, at risk of falling at any moment. One of the firefighters bravely jumped from the adjacent building to grab the boy just in time, rescuing him from imminent danger.
(Text: Lyu Mufei; Video: Song Ziyu)
