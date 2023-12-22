Home>>
Ice-covered firefighters battle blaze in frigid temps
(People's Daily App) 16:14, December 22, 2023
Braving temperatures of -18 C, fire crews in Lüliang, north China’s Shanxi Province worked to put out a truck fire. The subzero weather almost immediately froze the foam and water from their hoses into a layer of ice on their suits and helmets. Let’s thank them for their service and safeguarding the lives of people.
(Edited by Han Xiaomeng and Zhang Sheng)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
