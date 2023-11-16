Xi urges all-out rescue efforts after coal mine company building fire

Xinhua) 20:13, November 16, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out efforts to rescue and treat the injured after a fire accident at a building of a coal mine company in north China's Shanxi Province on Thursday morning.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, asked all regions and relevant departments to thoroughly identify risks in key industries to safeguard people's lives, property, and social stability.

Xi, who is visiting abroad, made the instructions immediately after the accident.

The fire that happened in the city of Lyuliang has left 26 people dead and 38 others injured.

The accident caused heavy casualties, and the lesson is profound, Xi said, urging authorities to find out the cause of the accident as soon as possible, and hold accountable those responsible.

Xi stressed that all regions and relevant departments should learn a lesson from the accident, firmly establish the concept of safe development, and strengthen bottom-line thinking.

In view of the high risk of fire accidents in winter, Xi demanded improving emergency plans and preventive measures, making all parties step up to their responsibilities, and resolutely curbing the occurrence of major accidents.

Premier Li Qiang made instructions, urging a fast rescue of the missing personnel, all-out efforts to treat the wounded, minimizing casualties, and properly dealing with the aftermath.

On assignment from Xi, officials from the State Council and relevant departments have gone to the scene to guide the rescue and emergency response work.

