Xi says win-win cooperation an inherent property of China-U.S. ties
(Xinhua) 14:37, November 16, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that win-win cooperation is the trend of the times, and it is also an inherent property of China-U.S. relations.
"China is pursuing high-quality development, and the United States is revitalizing its economy. There is plenty of room for our cooperation, and we are fully able to help each other succeed and achieve win-win outcomes," Xi said at a welcome dinner by friendly organizations in the United States.
