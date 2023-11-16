Home>>
FLASH: XI SAYS PEACEFUL COEXISTENCE IS EVEN MORE OF A BASELINE THAT CHINA, U.S. SHOULD HOLD ON TO AS TWO MAJOR COUNTRIES
(Xinhua) 13:09, November 16, 2023
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
