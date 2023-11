Bowen in SF | Xi meets Biden at the Filoli estate

(People's Daily App) 11:07, November 16, 2023

President Xi Jinping met with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, at the Filoli estate in San Francisco on Wednesday. The two leaders talked behind closed doors for about 2 hours. Li Bowen, a reporter from People's Daily, is currently in San Francisco to cover the events.

(Reported by Li Bowen, Wang Xiangyu and Di Jingyuan)

