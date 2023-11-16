San Francisco welcomes APEC gathering

(ECNS) -- The 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held from Wednesday to Friday in San Francisco, the United States.

San Francisco represents a story of resilience, innovation, and inclusivity, the core themes of APEC this year, according to the official website of APEC 2023.

A road near Union Square is cleaned ahead of the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Week in San Francisco, California, the United States, Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guangan)

Notable attractions in this city include Chinatown, the Golden Gate Bridge, and Fisherman's Wharf.

San Francisco's cuisine, scenic spots, and unique culture make it one of the most attractive tourist destinations globally, often hailed as the "most popular city among Americans."

This city is both a financial and trade hub in the Western U.S. and a melting pot of diverse cultures, with Asian Americans representing 33 percent of its total population.

It is also the first city that Chinese immigrants set foot on American soil. Its Chinese name reflects the initial impressions of Chinese immigrants about the country: a place of wealth and opportunity.

In the mid-19th century, Chinese immigrants went to the U.S. during the California Gold Rush, and their hard work and intelligence helped them establish themselves, and they gradually became a relatively prosperous community.

San Francisco’s Chinatown is the first and oldest in North America and one of the largest Chinese communities outside of Asia.

Photo taken on Nov. 10 shows the bustling Chinatown in San Francisco. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)

As one of the U.S. cities with the largest Chinese populations, San Francisco has maintained close ties with China.

On Sept. 28, 2018, Chinese Consul General Wang Donghua and San Francisco Mayor London Breed hosted the Chinese national flag-raising ceremony at the City Hall to celebrate the 69th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China. Breed declared Oct. 1 as Chinese-American Friendship Day.

On Feb. 4, 2019, the eve of Chinese Lunar New Year, Breed visited Chinatown, interacting with the local Chinese community, buying festive goods, distributing Spring Festival couplets, and offering New Year greetings in Cantonese.

On Feb. 25, 2022, the Bay Area Council of San Francisco and Yangpu District of Shanghai held a celebration for Chinese Lunar New Year via video link. The Shanghai Office of the Bay Area Council also organized exchange activities at the Shanghai Knowledge and Innovation Community.

On Feb. 4, 2023, San Francisco hosted a grand Chinese Lunar New Year Parade. California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Mayor Breed, officials and representatives from other U.S. states and cities, all extended New Year greetings to the audience.

On Oct. 26, 2023, the Chinese Consulate General in San Francisco and China National Tourism Office in Los Angeles jointly hosted the cultural and tourism promotion event themed "Hello, China!" in San Francisco. Representatives from sectors of culture, tourism, and media in the San Francisco Bay Area attended the event.

San Francisco convened the San Francisco Conference, the grandest international conference of the 20th century, and the signing of the United Nations Charter, which led to the establishment of the United Nations 78 years ago.

Today, this city is welcoming a globally significant event again.

