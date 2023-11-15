APEC Ministerial Meeting kicks off with focus on resilience, sustainability

Xinhua) 11:27, November 15, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 APEC Ministerial Meeting kicked off on Tuesday with a focus on creating a resilient and sustainable future.

Interconnectedness, innovation, strengthening inclusivity and unleashing people's untapped potential are the three priorities in the days ahead, according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who co-hosted the opening plenary session with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

Blinken noted the existence of many economic challenges despite progress toward a more prosperous future during the past three decades.

Tai highlighted the threat of fragile supply chains, growing inequality and growing economic insecurity, the worsening climate crisis and increasing geopolitical tensions.

The two-day ministerial meeting will be followed by the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting scheduled for Nov. 15-17.

