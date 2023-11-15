Bowen@APEC | Xi arrives in San Francisco for talks with Biden, APEC meeting

(People's Daily App) 11:04, November 15, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday arrived in San Francisco for a summit with US President Joe Biden and to attend the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. Xi's upcoming talks with Biden are the first meeting between the two heads of state since their vis-a-vis sit-down in Bali, Indonesia, a year ago. People's Daily reporter Li Bowen is currently in San Francisco to cover the events.

(Produced by Li Bowen and Di Jingyuan)

