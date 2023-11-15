Xi arrives in San Francisco for talks with Biden, APEC meeting

Xinhua) 08:12, November 15, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping's plane arrives in San Francisco, the United States, Nov. 14, 2023. Xi on Tuesday arrived in San Francisco for a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, and to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday arrived in San Francisco for a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, and to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting.

He was received by California Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other U.S. representatives at San Francisco International Airport.

Xi's upcoming talks with Biden are the first meeting between the two heads of state since their vis-a-vis sit-down in Bali, Indonesia, a year ago. During their Bali talks, the two leaders reached a series of important common understandings.

In the face of complex international landscapes and at a time when China-U.S. relations are at a critical crossroads, Xi's trip to the United States has drawn worldwide attention.

This year's APEC meetings are themed "Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All." APEC as a whole faces downside risks from inflation, debt, climate change, geoeconomic fragmentation, trade protectionism and geopolitical issues in spite of upside opportunities from tourism rebound, increased consumption and targeted fiscal support, according to the APEC Regional Trends Analysis report published on Sunday.

At last year's AEPC gathering in the Thai capital of Bangkok, Xi called for building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future.

