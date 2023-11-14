APEC University Leaders' Forum boosts cooperation on biodiversity

Xinhua) 18:09, November 14, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The APEC University Leaders' Forum was held here Monday to facilitate international collaboration in promoting biodiversity.

APEC Leaders' Week 2023 from Nov. 11 to 17 is themed "Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All." Hosted by the University of California, Davis, the University of California, Santa Cruz, with the Association of Pacific Rim Universities, the forum drew CEOs, policy leaders, university presidents and top researchers.

They focused on topics including sustaining the evolving biodiversity landscape, strengthening the resilience of coastal communities, protecting water and investing in economic opportunities, and innovating food systems for the survival of the planet.

The forum offered an opportunity for sharing new insights and identifying the partnerships needed for investing in conservation and restoration of biodiversity, said the organizer.

