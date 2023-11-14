APEC University Leaders' Forum boosts cooperation on biodiversity
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The APEC University Leaders' Forum was held here Monday to facilitate international collaboration in promoting biodiversity.
APEC Leaders' Week 2023 from Nov. 11 to 17 is themed "Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All." Hosted by the University of California, Davis, the University of California, Santa Cruz, with the Association of Pacific Rim Universities, the forum drew CEOs, policy leaders, university presidents and top researchers.
They focused on topics including sustaining the evolving biodiversity landscape, strengthening the resilience of coastal communities, protecting water and investing in economic opportunities, and innovating food systems for the survival of the planet.
The forum offered an opportunity for sharing new insights and identifying the partnerships needed for investing in conservation and restoration of biodiversity, said the organizer.
Photos
Related Stories
- APEC green innovation forum held to boost decarbonizing APEC economies
- Multilateral coordination key for tacking multiple challenges: APEC report
- Int'l media center of APEC 2023 opens in San Francisco
- 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting to be held in San Francisco
- How APEC meetings turn out is a test for the US
- APEC forum seeks to hear diverse voices
- APEC SME technology conference and fair underway in China's Qingdao
- HKSAR chief executive will not attend APEC meeting due to scheduling issues: FM
- Chinese FM says APEC meeting not wrestling ground for confrontations
- Entering China with a virtual APEC Business Travel Card
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.