Chinese FM says APEC meeting not wrestling ground for confrontations

Xinhua) 16:33, September 26, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, slated for November in the United States this year, is supposed to be a stage for promoting cooperation, instead of a wrestling ground for provoking confrontations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a press conference held on a white paper titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions."

As the largest developing country and an important member of APEC, China is willing to play a constructive role in the success of this year's APEC meeting, said the foreign minister.

He expressed the hope that the United States can be keenly aware of its duty as the host and showcase openness, fairness, inclusiveness and responsibility to create more favorable conditions for the smooth convocation of the meeting.

