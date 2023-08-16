Home>>
Entering China with a virtual APEC Business Travel Card
(People's Daily App) 14:26, August 16, 2023
To facilitate business travel in the Asia-Pacific region, China has allowed foreigners holding virtual APEC Travel Business Cards (ABTC) to enter the country since May 1. Click the video to learn more!
(Video source: City News Service)
