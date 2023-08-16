Entering China with a virtual APEC Business Travel Card

(People's Daily App) 14:26, August 16, 2023

To facilitate business travel in the Asia-Pacific region, China has allowed foreigners holding virtual APEC Travel Business Cards (ABTC) to enter the country since May 1. Click the video to learn more!

(Video source: City News Service)

