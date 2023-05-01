Asia Pacific business leaders call for forging new path on inclusion, resilience, sustainability

Xinhua) 09:27, May 01, 2023

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, April 30 (Xinhua) -- APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) members have urged APEC trade ministers to leverage challenges facing the region as opportunities to place the region on a new path of economic inclusion, resilience, and sustainability.

"The private sector wants to see governments in the region build on the lessons learned from dealing with the pandemic to make trade more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable for all," ABAC Chair Dominic Ng said at a press conference of ABAC meeting that ended here on Sunday.

"ABAC is supporting this effort by bringing forward clear, concrete recommendations for governments that, if implemented, will result in tangible outcomes. Many of these recommendations are captured in the letters and statements that we finalized at our meeting in Brunei," said Ng.

