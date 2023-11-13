30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting to be held in San Francisco

Xinhua) 09:33, November 13, 2023

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows banners depicting the upcoming 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting outside the venue of the meeting in San Francisco, California, the United States. The 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is going to be held in San Francisco. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2023 shows the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, the United States. The 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is going to be held in San Francisco. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2023 shows the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, California, the United States. The 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is going to be held in San Francisco. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2023 shows the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, the United States. The 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is going to be held in San Francisco. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2023 shows the skyline of San Francisco, California, the United States. The 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is going to be held in San Francisco. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2023 shows the City Hall in San Francisco, California, the United States. The 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is going to be held in San Francisco. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2023 shows the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, California, the United States. The 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is going to be held in San Francisco. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

Metal fences are set outside the venue of the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in San Francisco, California, the United States, Nov. 10, 2023. The meeting is going to be held in San Francisco. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

Police are on duty outside the venue of the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in San Francisco, California, the United States, Nov. 10, 2023. The meeting is going to be held in San Francisco. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

A man passes by metal fences outside the venue of the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in San Francisco, California, the United States, Nov. 10, 2023. The meeting is going to be held in San Francisco. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

Metal fences are set outside the venue of the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in San Francisco, California, the United States, Nov. 10, 2023. The meeting is going to be held in San Francisco. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

Police guard the venue of the the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in San Francisco, California, the United States, Nov. 10, 2023. The meeting is going to be held in San Francisco. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

Workers set metal fences outside the venue of the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in San Francisco, California, the United States, Nov. 10, 2023. The meeting is going to be held in San Francisco. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

Police patrol outside the venue of the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in San Francisco, California, the United States, Nov. 10, 2023. The meeting is going to be held in San Francisco. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

