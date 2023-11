Int'l media center of APEC 2023 opens in San Francisco

Xinhua) 16:21, November 13, 2023

Journalists work at the international media center of APEC 2023 in San Francisco, the United States, on Nov. 12, 2023. This year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in San Francisco in the United States from Nov. 15 to 17. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Journalists talk in front of a poster at the international media center of APEC 2023 in San Francisco, the United States, on Nov. 12, 2023.

Journalists and staff members work at the international media center of APEC 2023 in San Francisco, the United States, on Nov. 12, 2023.

Journalists walk past a poster at the international media center of APEC 2023 in San Francisco, the United States, on Nov. 12, 2023.

