APEC green innovation forum held to boost decarbonizing APEC economies

Xinhua) 10:00, November 14, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- A high-level forum was held in San Francisco on Monday to share the best practices for accelerating the adoption of innovative policies and technologies to decarbonize the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies.

San Francisco is the host city for APEC Leaders' Week 2023 from Nov. 11 to 17, with the theme of "Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All."

The forum, co-hosted by the U.S.-China Green Energy Council and APEC Sustainable Energy Center, drew scholars, delegates from APEC economies, and business executives from the world's leading clean energy companies.

They discussed decarbonization strategies and how the APEC regions can achieve an inclusive, equitable and resilient clean energy transition.

The U.S. state of California plays a leading role in advancing first-of-kind policies and regulations for decarbonization and clean energy transition, and implementing innovative technologies and best available solutions into practice.

