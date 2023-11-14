APEC economies at center of global economic future: Yellen

Xinhua) 19:58, November 14, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies are "at the center of the global economy and our world's economic future," U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told reporters at a press conference following the conclusion of the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting.

"Cooperation across APEC economies is also key to tackling the challenges we all face, including the urgent threat of climate change," she said.

The U.S. treasury secretary also told reporters that APEC finance ministers talked about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict's risk to the global economic outlook.

"We've not really seen yet much economic impact from what's happening, but we are concerned and broadly view it as critical not to see the conflict expand," she said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)