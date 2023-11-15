Home>>
Bowen@APEC | Inside the international media center
(People's Daily App) 13:24, November 15, 2023
Follow our reporter, Li Bowen, for a brief tour of the international media center during APEC 2023 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.
(Produced by Li Bowen and Di Jingyuan)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- APEC Ministerial Meeting kicks off with focus on resilience, sustainability
- Bowen@APEC | Xi arrives in San Francisco for talks with Biden, APEC meeting
- To make greater contributions to Asia-Pacific's stability, prosperity
- To strive for lasting peace, common prosperity in Asia-Pacific region
- Xi arrives in San Francisco for talks with Biden, APEC meeting
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.