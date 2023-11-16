Home>>
Xi says China ready to invite 50,000 young Americans in 5 yrs to boost exchanges
(Xinhua) 13:08, November 16, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Wednesday that China is ready to invite 50,000 young Americans to China on exchange and study programs in the next five years to increase exchanges between the two peoples, especially between the youth.
Xi made the announcement at a welcome dinner by friendly organizations in the United States.
