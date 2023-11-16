Home>>
China not to fight cold war or hot war with anyone: Xi
(Xinhua) 13:18, November 16, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China will not fight a cold war or a hot war with anyone, said Chinese President Xi Jinping here on Wednesday.
"Whatever stage of development it may reach, China will never pursue hegemony or expansion, and will never impose its will on others," Xi said at a welcome dinner by friendly organizations in the United States.
"China does not seek spheres of influence, and will not fight a cold war or a hot war with anyone," said the Chinese president.
