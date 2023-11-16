Xi says mutual respect is fundamental for China-U.S. ties

Xinhua) 14:35, November 16, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that just as mutual respect is a basic code of behavior for individuals, it is fundamental for China-U.S. relations.

"The United States is unique in its history, culture and geographical position, which have shaped its distinct development path and social system. We fully respect all this," Xi said at the welcome dinner by friendly organizations in the United States.

