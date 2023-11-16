Home>>
Xi urges all-out rescue efforts after coal mine company building fire
(Xinhua) 17:45, November 16, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out efforts to rescue the injured after a fire accident at a building of a coal mine company in north China's Shanxi Province on Thursday morning.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, asked authorities to inspect and remove risks in key industries to safeguard people's lives and property as well as social stability.
