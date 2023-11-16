Xi says peaceful coexistence is even more of a baseline that China, U.S. should hold on to as major countries

Xinhua) 14:38, November 16, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that peaceful coexistence is a basic norm for international relations, and is even more of a baseline that China and the United States should hold on to as two major countries.

"China never bets against the United States, and never interferes in its internal affairs. China has no intention to challenge the United States or to unseat it," Xi said at a welcome dinner by friendly organizations in the United States.

