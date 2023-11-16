U.S. shouldn't see China as primary competitor: Xi

Xinhua) 13:06, November 16, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Wednesday that the United States should not see China as its primary competitor.

To steer the giant ship of China-U.S. relations clear of hidden rocks and shoals, one fundamental and overarching question needs to be answered: "Are we adversaries, or partners?" Xi said at a welcome dinner by friendly organizations in the United States.

"The logic is if one sees the other side as a primary competitor, the most consequential geopolitical challenge and a pacing threat, it will only lead to misinformed policy making, misguided actions, and unwanted results," Xi said.

China is ready to be a partner and friend of the United States, the Chinese president noted. "The fundamental principles that we follow in handling China-U.S. relations are mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation," he said.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)