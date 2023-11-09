National fire and rescue professional skill competition held in Nanjing
A firefighter and his rescue dog compete in the national fire and rescue professional skill competition held in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 8, 2023. A total of 343 firefighters from around the country competed in this skill competition on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A forest firefighter competes in the national fire and rescue professional skill competition held in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 8, 2023. A total of 343 firefighters from around the country competed in this skill competition on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A forest firefighter competes in the national fire and rescue professional skill competition held in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 8, 2023. A total of 343 firefighters from around the country competed in this skill competition on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A firefighter and his rescue dog compete in the national fire and rescue professional skill competition held in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 8, 2023. A total of 343 firefighters from around the country competed in this skill competition on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A rescue dog competes in the national fire and rescue professional skill competition held in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 8, 2023. A total of 343 firefighters from around the country competed in this skill competition on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A forest firefighter competes in the national fire and rescue professional skill competition held in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 8, 2023. A total of 343 firefighters from around the country competed in this skill competition on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A forest firefighter competes in the national fire and rescue professional skill competition held in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 8, 2023. A total of 343 firefighters from around the country competed in this skill competition on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows a firefighter competing in a water rescue contest during the national fire and rescue professional skill competition held in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. A total of 343 firefighters from around the country competed in this skill competition on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows firefighters competing in a water rescue contest during the national fire and rescue professional skill competition held in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. A total of 343 firefighters from around the country competed in this skill competition on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Firefighters compete in the national fire and rescue professional skill competition held in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 8, 2023. A total of 343 firefighters from around the country competed in this skill competition on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A firefighter and his rescue dog compete in the national fire and rescue professional skill competition held in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 8, 2023. A total of 343 firefighters from around the country competed in this skill competition on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A forest firefighter competes in the national fire and rescue professional skill competition held in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 8, 2023. A total of 343 firefighters from around the country competed in this skill competition on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Firefighters compete in the national fire and rescue professional skill competition held in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 8, 2023. A total of 343 firefighters from around the country competed in this skill competition on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
