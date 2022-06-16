Firefighters go beyond mission

(People's Daily App) 15:52, June 16, 2022

Firefighters' mission is more than just putting out fires. This time, on their way back from a mission, they help fellow villagers collect 1,500 kilograms of sun-dried wheat right before a thunderstorm.

