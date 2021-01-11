Firefighers stick to physical training despite freezing weather in Heilongjiang

Firefighters from Huzhong District participate in physical training in Dahinggan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2021. Known as "China's coldest town," the Huzhong District in recent days has seen its temperature reach as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius, The firefighers here still stick to a physical training despite the freezing weather. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
