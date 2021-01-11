Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 11, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Firefighers stick to physical training despite freezing weather in Heilongjiang

(Xinhua)    09:39, January 11, 2021

Firefighters from Huzhong District participate in physical training in Dahinggan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2021. Known as "China's coldest town," the Huzhong District in recent days has seen its temperature reach as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius, The firefighers here still stick to a physical training despite the freezing weather. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】【15】【16】【17】【18】【19】【20】【21】【22】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York