China's Heilongjiang reports 1 new confirmed COVID-19 case

HARBIN, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's Heilongjiang Province on Tuesday reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case and one asymptomatic case, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

The cases, a 41-year-old female and her 18-year-old daughter, were reported from Aihui District in the city of Heihe, said the commission.

The mother, a cleaner, is a confirmed case and receiving treatment in a designated hospital.

The daughter, an asymptomatic case, is under medical observation, according to the commission.