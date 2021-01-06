Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021
China's Heilongjiang reports 1 new confirmed COVID-19 case

(Xinhua)    10:20, January 06, 2021

HARBIN, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's Heilongjiang Province on Tuesday reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case and one asymptomatic case, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

The cases, a 41-year-old female and her 18-year-old daughter, were reported from Aihui District in the city of Heihe, said the commission.

The mother, a cleaner, is a confirmed case and receiving treatment in a designated hospital.

The daughter, an asymptomatic case, is under medical observation, according to the commission.

