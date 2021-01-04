Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 4, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Heilongjiang reports 1 new confirmed COVID-19 case

(Xinhua)    11:54, January 04, 2021

HARBIN, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Heilongjiang Province on Sunday reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case, the provincial health commission said Monday.

The case was found in the Aihui District of the city of Heihe, according to the commission.

The 53-year-old woman had been a close contact of a previously reported confirmed case. She tested positive for COVID-19 and was transferred to a designated hospital for treatment. All of her close contacts have been traced and put under medical observation.

The border city of Heihe has conducted a round of citywide nucleic acid tests after locally transmitted confirmed cases were reported.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York