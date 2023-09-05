Chinese firefighters take the lead at World Fire Rescue Championship

(People's Daily App) 15:07, September 05, 2023

Don't blink! Chinese firefighters showcased their professional skills at the World Fire Rescue Championship held in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Sunday. This competitor climbs over an obstacle wall, grabs a water hose and crosses a single-plank bridge.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)