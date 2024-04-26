Chinese vice premier urges intensified emergency rescue, flood response work

Xinhua) 11:00, April 26, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits the city of Jingzhou to learn about preparations for flood control in the Yangtze River basin, central China's Hubei Province, April 25, 2024. Zhang Guoqing has called for measures to expedite the construction of regional emergency rescue centers, as well as measures to prevent and respond to flooding, during a recent investigation and research tour in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

WUHAN, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has called for measures to expedite the construction of regional emergency rescue centers, as well as measures to prevent and respond to flooding.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a recent investigation and research tour in central China's Hubei Province.

During the trip, he urged action to improve the country's emergency rescue capabilities in preparation for severe natural disasters.

Zhang visited the regional emergency rescue center for central China, which is under construction in Hubei's capital city of Wuhan, and said that the facility should be put into operation as soon as possible.

He also travelled to the city of Jingzhou to learn about preparations for flood control in the Yangtze River basin, calling for comprehensive efforts to shore up weak links and improve flood monitoring and early warning systems.

Zhang said it is imperative that water conservancy projects are leveraged in a coordinated manner to mitigate flooding, prevent casualties, and deploy rescue forces, equipment and materials to key locations.

