Massive flooding hits Beijiang River in South China

Xinhua) 10:10, April 23, 2024

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Massive flooding occurred in south China's Beijiang River in the Pearl River basin on Monday due to continuous heavy rainfall in recent days, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

At 9 a.m., the peak flow at Shijiao hydrological station, situated on the main stream of the Beijiang River in the city of Qingyuan, Guangdong Province, rose to 18,100 cubic meters per second, reaching the ministry's standard for a massive flood.

The Beijiang River reported its second flood of the year on Saturday evening, according to the ministry.

It said it would enhance the analysis of weather patterns, strengthen forecasting and refine prevention measures accordingly.

