China renews emergency response to potential flooding in Guangdong

Xinhua) 13:20, April 22, 2024

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has renewed a Level-III emergency response to possible flooding in Guangdong Province.

Authorities have allocated technical equipment for embankment inspection to Guangdong and prepared flood control and relief materials, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall in Guangdong could bring massive flooding in the region along the Beijiang River, the country's meteorological authorities have forecast.

The ministry has urged its work teams in Shaoguan and Qingyuan in this region to provide assistance and guidance in flood response work.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

On Friday, the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters activated a Level-IV emergency response to possible flooding in Guangdong, Guangxi and Jiangxi.

