China activates emergency response to flooding in southern regions

Xinhua) 15:57, April 19, 2024

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources on Friday activated a level-IV emergency response for flood control and prevention work in five southern provincial-level regions.

The response was issued for Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong, and Guangxi, and work teams have been dispatched to assist local governments in flood control work, the ministry said.

From April 19 to 22, various parts of southern China are expected to see heavy rainfall, with some of the areas experiencing rainstorms, according to forecasts from the ministry.

Affected by the heavy rains, several rivers in the Yangtze River basin and the Pearl River basin are likely to see a significant water-level rise. Some branches and tributaries in areas heavily hit by the rains may see floods.

The ministry required water resources departments in the five provincial-level regions and relevant government organs to closely monitor the changes of water conditions, enhance early warning, and promote flood prevention work for reservoirs and rivers.

