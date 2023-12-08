China allocates warm materials to regions hit by summer floods

Xinhua) 10:56, December 08, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's central government departments have allocated relief supplies to the regions hit by rainstorms and floods this summer to ensure residents stay warm and safe in the winter, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Thursday.

The ministry, together with the Ministry of Finance and the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, has allocated 370,000 cotton-padded overcoats and quilts to the 15 provincial-level regions, including Hebei, Shanxi, and Jilin as well as Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

In late July and early August, Beijing, Hebei, and several other parts of China were hit by floods and geological disasters caused by extreme rainfall, resulting in heavy casualties.

