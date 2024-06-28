Civilians and firefighters unite to save man from river rapids

(People's Daily App) 13:46, June 28, 2024

On Sunday, a man accidentally fell into a river in Anshun, Guizhou Province. Passersby joined hands to help, and firefighters quickly responded. With the combined efforts, they successfully rescued the drowning man.

