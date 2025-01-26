Home>>
A heartwarming return home
(People's Daily App) 16:42, January 26, 2025
After driving over 1,000 kilometers to celebrate the Chinese New Year, a man arrived at his childhood home in Sanmenxia, Henan Province, on January 19. The house was now empty, a poignant reminder of his late parents. However, the kindness of his neighbors provided comfort as they offered homemade buns, vegetables and tofu. Their thoughtful gestures reflect the love surrounding him.
