A heartwarming return home

(People's Daily App) 16:42, January 26, 2025

After driving over 1,000 kilometers to celebrate the Chinese New Year, a man arrived at his childhood home in Sanmenxia, Henan Province, on January 19. The house was now empty, a poignant reminder of his late parents. However, the kindness of his neighbors provided comfort as they offered homemade buns, vegetables and tofu. Their thoughtful gestures reflect the love surrounding him.

