Event held in Yangon to celebrate Spring Festival, boost China-Myanmar cultural exchange

Dancers perform during an event to celebrate the Spring Festival and boost China-Myanmar cultural exchange at the China Cultural Center in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 24, 2025.

YANGON, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- An event to celebrate the Spring Festival and boost China-Myanmar cultural exchange was held in Yangon, Myanmar on Friday.

Cao Jing, minister counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, said at the event that the Spring Festival is the most important traditional festival in China and a wonderful time for reunion and gathering.

In July last year, Myanmar designated Chinese New Year as a public holiday. In December, the Spring Festival and Myanmar's Thingyan Water Festival were both included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This is not only a recognition of the long-standing historical and cultural traditions of the two countries, but also highlights the importance of traditional festivals as a bridge for cultural exchanges, she said.

China and Myanmar are constantly strengthening cooperation and local exchanges in various fields such as education, culture, and tourism, and the public opinion foundation for China-Myanmar friendship is increasingly consolidated. No matter how the international situation changes, with the joint efforts of all sectors of China and Myanmar, the friendship between the two peoples will be solid and long-lasting, she added.

U Ohn Maung, chairman of the Myanmar Writers' Association, shared his understanding of China's history, culture and modernization process at the event, and recited poems to express his praise for the Myanmar-China friendship.

He said that the two countries have a long tradition of friendship, and the cultural and economic interactions continue to deepen, constantly enhancing the mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

This event, through cultural lectures, China-Myanmar photo exhibition, display of Chinese cultural relics and intangible cultural heritage works, further highlights the importance of traditional festivals as a bridge for cultural exchanges and presents a wonderful Spring Festival feast for the people of Myanmar.

More than 200 people from Myanmar's various sectors participated in the event.

