Customers select Spring Festival decorations ahead of Spring Festival across China
Customers select Spring Festival decorations ahead of the Spring Festival in Zibo, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 24, 2025. The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on Jan. 29, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Zhang Weitang/Xinhua)
Customers select Spring Festival decorations ahead of the Spring Festival in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 24, 2025. The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on Jan. 29, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)
Customers select Spring Festival decorations ahead of the Spring Festival in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 24, 2025. The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on Jan. 29, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
Customers select Spring Festival decorations ahead of the Spring Festival in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 24, 2025. The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on Jan. 29, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)
Customers select Spring Festival decorations ahead of the Spring Festival in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on Jan. 29, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Zhu Dayong/Xinhua)
Photos
- Global artists showcase Chinese heritage-inspired art in Beijing amid Spring Festival atmosphere
- People across China enjoy traditional customs before Spring Festival
- A glimpse of China's development through exhibitions
- China's Sichuan attracts tourists, snow sports enthusiasts with rich ice and snow resources
Related Stories
- Chinese premier visits old revolutionary base ahead of Spring Festival
- Feature: From calligraphy to cuisine, Chinese cultural elements showcased in Spring Festival celebration in Myanmar
- Chinese art troupe opens Spring Festival celebration in Serbia
- Cross-border trips to see uptick in Spring Festival
- Feature: Exploring Spring Festival and Chinese culture in Brussels
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.