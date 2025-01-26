Customers select Spring Festival decorations ahead of Spring Festival across China

Xinhua) 10:34, January 26, 2025

Customers select Spring Festival decorations ahead of the Spring Festival in Zibo, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 24, 2025. The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on Jan. 29, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Zhang Weitang/Xinhua)

Customers select Spring Festival decorations ahead of the Spring Festival in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 24, 2025. The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on Jan. 29, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)

Customers select Spring Festival decorations ahead of the Spring Festival in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 24, 2025. The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on Jan. 29, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Customers select Spring Festival decorations ahead of the Spring Festival in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 24, 2025. The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on Jan. 29, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

Customers select Spring Festival decorations ahead of the Spring Festival in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on Jan. 29, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Zhu Dayong/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)