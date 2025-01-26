Chinese art troupe opens Spring Festival celebration in Serbia
A Chinese artist from Jilin Art Troupe performs to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival at the Kolarac Concert Hall in Belgrade, Serbia, on Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
BELGRADE, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Jilin Art Troupe delivered a captivating performance here at the Kolarac Concert Hall on Thursday, providing a strong festive atmosphere for the upcoming Spring Festival.
The troupe's performance, titled New Year Symphony: Cultural Exchanges Along the Danube, showcased a dynamic mix of energetic drum performances, vibrant Chinese classical dances, graceful Peking Opera movements and captivating instrumental pieces.
The performance concluded with a lively song-and-dance duet from northeast China, Errenzhuan, which received enthusiastic cheers from the audience.
"The show was amazing," said attendee Gordana Jeremic. "It's very important to be here in Serbia to showcase China's cultural diversity. Serbian people appreciate traditional culture, and this is a great way to connect our two peoples."
This year's Spring Festival celebrations will span six Serbian cities, including Belgrade, Novi Sad, Nis, Smederevo, Bor and Zrenjanin, with more than a dozen cultural events planned.
