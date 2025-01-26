We Are China

People enjoy light decorations in Hohhot ahead of Spring Festival

Xinhua) 08:53, January 26, 2025

People enjoy the view of light decorations on a riverbank in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2025.

As the Spring Festival approaches, colorful light decorations were set up in Hohhot for festive atmosphere, which attracted many citizens. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

People enjoy the view of light decorations at Dazhao Square in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2025.

People enjoy the view of light decorations at Dazhao Square in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2025.

A drone photo shows light decorations on a river in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2025.

A drone photo shows light decorations on a river in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2025.

People take photos with light decorations at Dazhao Square in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2025.

People take photos with light decorations at Dazhao Square in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2025.

