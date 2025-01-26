People enjoy light decorations in Hohhot ahead of Spring Festival
People enjoy the view of light decorations on a riverbank in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2025.
As the Spring Festival approaches, colorful light decorations were set up in Hohhot for festive atmosphere, which attracted many citizens.
People enjoy the view of light decorations at Dazhao Square in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2025.
People enjoy the view of light decorations at Dazhao Square in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2025.
A drone photo shows light decorations on a river in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2025.
A drone photo shows light decorations on a river in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2025.
People take photos with light decorations at Dazhao Square in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2025.
People take photos with light decorations at Dazhao Square in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2025.
Photos
- Global artists showcase Chinese heritage-inspired art in Beijing amid Spring Festival atmosphere
- People across China enjoy traditional customs before Spring Festival
- A glimpse of China's development through exhibitions
- China's Sichuan attracts tourists, snow sports enthusiasts with rich ice and snow resources
