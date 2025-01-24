What to watch about China's Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 16:58, January 24, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chunyun, the world's largest annual human migration, officially kicked off on Jan. 14 in China ahead of the Spring Festival. Authorities predict travel volumes will hit new highs during the 40-day travel rush.

The latest episode of the China Economic Roundtable, an all-media talk show hosted by Xinhua News Agency, spotlighted key trends shaping this year's travel season, including record-breaking travel numbers, booming tourism, transformative technologies, the rise of electric vehicles and a surge in inbound travel.

TRAVEL PEAK

The annual travel frenzy is driven by the movement of people working, studying or living far from their hometowns as they head back to celebrate China's most important festival.

It is estimated that 9 billion passenger trips will be made, with car journeys accounting for 80 percent. Railway trips are projected to surpass 510 million, while air passenger volume will likely exceed 90 million.

Faced with such a massive travel demand, transportation systems are undergoing their annual tests. "Safety remains our top priority," Wang Xiuchun, an official of the Ministry of Transport, said on the show.

Rail and aviation authorities have deployed robust safety measures to ensure secure and efficient operations, including addressing weather-related challenges and improving risk prevention.

TOURISM TAKING OFF

While family reunions remained the primary reason for travel, tourism saw a notable surge this year.

Wang predicted a 25-percent increase in travel for leisure purposes. Popular destinations include tropical hotspots like Hainan and Yunnan, as well as winter wonderlands in Heilongjiang, Jilin and Xinjiang, said Shang Kejia, an official of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Local tourism authorities are seizing the opportunity to attract visitors with unique offerings. Guangzhou's Flower City Square is holding a spectacular lantern festival, while Tianjin's cruise market is already bustling with holiday travelers. Harbin, the host of the 9th Asian Winter Games, is blending winter sports with holiday festivities, a combination that is a real boost to the ice-and-snow economy.

"The way people celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year is becoming more diverse and enriched, reflecting changing travel habits," said Shang.

TECHNOLOGY RESHAPING TRAVEL

Technology has also reshaped the Spring Festival migration. Online purchases now account for over 93 percent of railway ticket sales, said Zhu Wenzhong from China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, 12306, the railway booking platform, had sold 235 million tickets since Dec. 31. Travelers no longer need paper tickets, as ID cards grant seamless access to trains. The app also offers a wide range of additional services like hotel bookings, car rentals and food delivery.

Beyond ticketing, innovations like smart inspection robots, drone-assisted traffic monitoring, and highway ice warning systems are also helping ensure safer and smoother journeys.

RISE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES

New energy vehicles (NEVs) are joining the chunyun in growing numbers.

NEVs accounted for 15.9 percent of road trips during the National Day holiday in October last year, and their share is expected to rise further this Spring Festival, experts said.

To meet the rising charging demand, the country has accelerated the construction of charging infrastructure. By the end of 2024, 98 percent of highway service areas had charging facilities, with 35,000 charging stations in place. "Aside from a few remote, high-altitude areas, nearly all service areas now offer charging options," said Hua Lei, an official with the Ministry of Transport.

In 2024, China's NEV production and sales hit record highs, exceeding 12.8 million units, which solidified the country's position as the global NEV leader for a tenth consecutive year.

CHINA TRAVEL

Another notable highlight this year is the surge in inbound tourism. According to preliminary statistics, ticket bookings for inbound flights during the chunyun period surged 47 percent year on year, Shang said.

"China Travel" has become a trending topic, globally. In 2024, 64.88 million foreign visitors traveled to the country, an 82.9 percent increase from the previous year. In particular, visa-free entries involved 20.12 million visits, more than double that of 2023.

China's commitment to opening-up is driving this tourism boom.

Expanded visa policies, such as mutual visa waivers with 25 countries, unilateral visa-free policies for 38 countries, and transit visa exemptions for 54 countries, are making it easier for tourists to explore China.

Additionally, improvements in payment systems, accommodations and public transport also ensure foreign visitors can fully enjoy China's cultural and technological charms, experts said.

