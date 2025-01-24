Home>>
My Spring Festival in China: Celebrating first 'Intangible Cultural Heritage Chinese New Year' with Yi embroidery
By Elena Davydova, Su Yingxiang, Zhang Wenjie, Sheng Chuyi, Liu Ning (People's Daily Online) 15:33, January 24, 2025
The festive atmosphere is palpable across Beijing's streets and alleys as the Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, approaches. This year's edition is even more special, as it marks the first Spring Festival celebration following the festival's addition to UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Follow Elena to explore some unique intangible cultural heritage traditions to celebrate the first "Intangible Cultural Heritage Chinese New Year." As a special treat, Elena visits a cafe in Beijing's Central Business District hosting a Spring Festival event featuring Yi embroidery, a national intangible cultural heritage with over 1,700 years of history.
