Family members of workers arrive at construction site for family reunion in Liuzhou

Xinhua) 10:23, January 24, 2025

Worker Chen Gongxing and his family members are pictured at the construction site of an expressway linking Yufeng and Yizhou of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Liuzhou of Guangxi, Jan. 22, 2025.

The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, will fall on Jan. 29, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. More than 100 workers of China Railway 12th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. will remain at the construction site of an expressway linking Yufeng of Liuzhou City and Yizhou of Hechi City in Guangxi this Spring Festival, China's traditional occasion for family reunion.

As the Chinese New Year is drawing near, many family members of these workers have arrived at the construction site in Liuzhou. Meanwhile, a series of festive activities are going on here as well. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 23, 2025 shows workers at the construction site of an expressway linking Yufeng and Yizhou of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Liuzhou of Guangxi.

Workers and their family members pose for group pictures at the construction site of an expressway linking Yufeng and Yizhou of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Liuzhou of Guangxi, Jan. 22, 2025.

Workers are pictured at the construction site of an expressway linking Yufeng and Yizhou of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Liuzhou of Guangxi, Jan. 22, 2025.

Chen Yimiao, the 11-year-old daughter of a construction worker, does her homework at her father's dormitory on the construction site of an expressway linking Yufeng and Yizhou of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Liuzhou of Guangxi, Jan. 23, 2025.

Workers are pictured at the construction site of an expressway linking Yufeng and Yizhou of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Liuzhou of Guangxi, Jan. 23, 2025.

Workers prepare dinner at the construction site of an expressway linking Yufeng and Yizhou of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Liuzhou of Guangxi, Jan. 22, 2025.

Workers and their family enjoy dinner at the construction site of an expressway linking Yufeng and Yizhou of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Liuzhou of Guangxi, Jan. 22, 2025.

