People prepare for upcoming Spring Festival in Hanoi, Vietnam
(Xinhua) 16:04, January 23, 2025
Vietnamese youths in traditional costumes pose for photos at the Spring Festival market on Hang Ma street, Hanoi, capital of Vietnam, on Jan. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)
People select goods to prepare for the Spring Festival on Hang Ma street, Hanoi, capital of Vietnam, on Jan. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)
Vietnamese youths in traditional costumes pose for photos at a Spring Festival market on Hang Ma street, Hanoi, capital of Vietnam, on Jan. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)
This photo taken on Jan. 22, 2025 shows square zongzi ornaments displayed on Hang Ma street, Hanoi, capital of Vietnam. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)
