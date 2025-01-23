We Are China

People prepare for upcoming Spring Festival in Hanoi, Vietnam

Xinhua) 16:04, January 23, 2025

Vietnamese youths in traditional costumes pose for photos at the Spring Festival market on Hang Ma street, Hanoi, capital of Vietnam, on Jan. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)

People select goods to prepare for the Spring Festival on Hang Ma street, Hanoi, capital of Vietnam, on Jan. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)

Vietnamese youths in traditional costumes pose for photos at a Spring Festival market on Hang Ma street, Hanoi, capital of Vietnam, on Jan. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)

This photo taken on Jan. 22, 2025 shows square zongzi ornaments displayed on Hang Ma street, Hanoi, capital of Vietnam. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)

