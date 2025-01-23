We Are China

Concert celebrating upcoming Chinese Spring Festival held in Brussels

Xinhua) 13:20, January 23, 2025

Artists perform during a concert to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Brussels, Belgium, on Jan. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Artists perform during a concert to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Brussels, Belgium, on Jan. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

An artist performs during a concert to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Brussels, Belgium, on Jan. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Artists perform during a concert to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Brussels, Belgium, on Jan. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)