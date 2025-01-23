Cultural event to celebrate upcoming Chinese Spring Festival held in Finland
Acrobats from China perform during a Chinese cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival at Savoy Theater in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 22, 2025. The event was held here on Wednesday, attracting about 700 spectators. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)
Dragon dancers perform during a Chinese cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival at Savoy Theater in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 22, 2025. The event was held here on Wednesday, attracting about 700 spectators. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)
Artists from China perform dance during a Chinese cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival at Savoy Theater in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 22, 2025. The event was held here on Wednesday, attracting about 700 spectators. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)
Lion dancers perform during a Chinese cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival at Savoy Theater in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 22, 2025. The event was held here on Wednesday, attracting about 700 spectators. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)
Acrobats from China perform during a Chinese cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival at Savoy Theater in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 22, 2025. The event was held here on Wednesday, attracting about 700 spectators. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)
Performers from China perform martial arts during a Chinese cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival at Savoy Theater in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 22, 2025. The event was held here on Wednesday, attracting about 700 spectators. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)
Children interact with a performer in a giant panda costume during a Chinese cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 22, 2025. The cultural event featuring an array of Chinese cultural showcases, including Chinese cuisine and intangible cultural heritage, was held here on Wednesday. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)
Lion dancers perform during a Chinese cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 22, 2025. The cultural event featuring an array of Chinese cultural showcases, including Chinese cuisine and intangible cultural heritage, was held here on Wednesday. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)
Dragon and lion dancers perform during a Chinese cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 22, 2025. The cultural event featuring an array of Chinese cultural showcases, including Chinese cuisine and intangible cultural heritage, was held here on Wednesday. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)
Lion dancers perform during a Chinese cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 22, 2025. The cultural event featuring an array of Chinese cultural showcases, including Chinese cuisine and intangible cultural heritage, was held here on Wednesday. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)
A visitor experiences Chinese intangible cultural heritage during a Chinese cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 22, 2025. The cultural event featuring an array of Chinese cultural showcases, including Chinese cuisine and intangible cultural heritage, was held here on Wednesday. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)
