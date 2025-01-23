Cultural event to celebrate upcoming Chinese Spring Festival held in Finland

Acrobats from China perform during a Chinese cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival at Savoy Theater in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 22, 2025. The event was held here on Wednesday, attracting about 700 spectators.

Dragon dancers perform during a Chinese cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival at Savoy Theater in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 22, 2025.

Artists from China perform dance during a Chinese cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival at Savoy Theater in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 22, 2025.

Lion dancers perform during a Chinese cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival at Savoy Theater in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 22, 2025.

Acrobats from China perform during a Chinese cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival at Savoy Theater in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 22, 2025.

Performers from China perform martial arts during a Chinese cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival at Savoy Theater in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 22, 2025.

Children interact with a performer in a giant panda costume during a Chinese cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 22, 2025. The cultural event featuring an array of Chinese cultural showcases, including Chinese cuisine and intangible cultural heritage, was held here on Wednesday.

Lion dancers perform during a Chinese cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 22, 2025.

Dragon and lion dancers perform during a Chinese cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 22, 2025.

Lion dancers perform during a Chinese cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 22, 2025.

A visitor experiences Chinese intangible cultural heritage during a Chinese cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 22, 2025.

